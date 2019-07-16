Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Comparison side by side

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.40 N/A -0.94 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is 11.9. Evelo Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 646.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 84.8% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.67% stronger performance while Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -39.28% weaker performance.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.