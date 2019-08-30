Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Comparing side by side

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.80 N/A -0.87 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 655.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 7.77% respectively. About 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.39% are ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.