Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.47 N/A -0.94 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 73.11 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. On the competitive side is, Entera Bio Ltd. which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. Entera Bio Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 686.16% for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. About 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.