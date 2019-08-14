Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.40 N/A -0.87 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 11.60 N/A -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.34 beta means Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 34.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 1.77 beta is the reason why it is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 635.29% for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $25. Competitively Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $27, with potential upside of 342.62%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.