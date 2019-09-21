Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Contrasting side by side

Both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.42 N/A -0.87 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a 1.88 beta and it is 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 125.81% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 82.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.