Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Comparing side by side

Both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.01 N/A -0.94 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.55 N/A -0.50 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. On the competitive side is, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $25, and a 666.87% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is $114.64, which is potential 41.60% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.5% and 0% respectively. 18.53% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.