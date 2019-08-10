Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.40 N/A -0.87 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 16.96 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 demonstrates Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.34 beta means Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 34.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 635.29% at a $25 consensus price target. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 consensus price target and a 208.02% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 31.9%. Insiders owned 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.