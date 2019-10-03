Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Comparison side by side

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 14.45M -0.87 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 3.92M -2.95 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 456,253,354.80% -56.1% -35.2% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 89,840,258.52% -78.2% -67.1%

Volatility and Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.34 beta. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.3. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 131.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.