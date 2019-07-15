Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Comparison side by side

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.94 N/A -0.94 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 650.75% for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.5% and 4.02%. Insiders owned roughly 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.