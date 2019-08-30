Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Both Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Volatility and Risk

Oragenics Inc.’s 1.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has -0.48 beta which makes it 148.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. On the competitive side is, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Oragenics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. was less bearish than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Oragenics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.