Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Both Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 94 2.30 N/A -3.47 0.00

Demonstrates Oragenics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Oragenics Inc. has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. On the competitive side is, United Therapeutics Corporation which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oragenics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $136.83 average target price and a 70.10% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of Oragenics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. was more bearish than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.