Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Both Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.98 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oragenics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oragenics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.52 beta means Oragenics Inc.’s volatility is 52.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.23 beta which is 123.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. is 14.2 while its Current Ratio is 14.2. Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Oragenics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 1,843.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Oragenics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Oragenics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.