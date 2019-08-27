Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.57 N/A -0.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oragenics Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oragenics Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Volatility & Risk

Oragenics Inc. has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Teligent Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oragenics Inc. is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.2. The Current Ratio of rival Teligent Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Oragenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oragenics Inc. and Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 85.2% respectively. About 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Teligent Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Oragenics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Teligent Inc.

Summary

Teligent Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.