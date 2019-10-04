Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. N/A 0.00 41.79M -1.05 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.81M -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates Oragenics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oragenics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 8,779,411,764.71% -119.1% -67.6% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 185,691,823.90% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Oragenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 and a Quick Ratio of 14.2. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oragenics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 60.3% respectively. Oragenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, 0.1% are scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend while scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Oragenics Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.