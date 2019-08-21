Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Both Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 9 23.56 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oragenics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Oragenics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.52 beta. PolarityTE Inc. on the other hand, has 1.14 beta which makes it 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oragenics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 45.6%. 1.5% are Oragenics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. was less bearish than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.