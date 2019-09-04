Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

The Current Ratio of Oragenics Inc. is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.2. The Current Ratio of rival Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Oragenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is $23.67, which is potential 191.86% upside.

The shares of both Oragenics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 33.4% respectively. About 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. was less bearish than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

On 5 of the 7 factors Oragenics Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.