Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.34 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oragenics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oragenics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Volatility and Risk

Oragenics Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.52. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

14.2 and 14.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. Its rival Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Oragenics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oragenics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 72.2%. 1.5% are Oragenics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. has -47.59% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.