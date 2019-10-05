Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Both Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. N/A 0.00 41.79M -1.05 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 20 0.68 100.30M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oragenics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oragenics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 8,662,935,323.38% -119.1% -67.6% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 498,756,837.39% -37.6% -35.8%

Volatility and Risk

Oragenics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.52 beta. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 1.8 beta is the reason why it is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

14.2 and 14.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. Its rival Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oragenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oragenics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average price target and a 39.46% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oragenics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.5% of Oragenics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. has -47.59% weaker performance while Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 177.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.