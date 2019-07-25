Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Incyte Corporation 81 8.50 N/A 1.17 64.95

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oragenics Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Volatility and Risk

Oragenics Inc. has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Incyte Corporation’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. are 18.8 and 18.8. Competitively, Incyte Corporation has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oragenics Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 6 2 2.25

Incyte Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $83.4 average target price and a 5.33% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oragenics Inc. and Incyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 95% respectively. About 0.9% of Oragenics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Incyte Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22% Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend while Incyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Oragenics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.