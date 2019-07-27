Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Both Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oragenics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3%

Risk and Volatility

Oragenics Inc. has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. are 18.8 and 18.8. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oragenics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 4.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 42.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. has -43.22% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.46% stronger performance.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.