Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

This is a contrast between Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 42.84 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oragenics Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.52 shows that Oragenics Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Its competitor Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Oragenics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oragenics Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 53.6%. About 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Oragenics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Oragenics Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.