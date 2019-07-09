Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

As Biotechnology companies, Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 49 3.63 N/A 12.15 4.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oragenics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.56 beta means Oragenics Inc.’s volatility is 56.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.68 beta and it is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oragenics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $66.33, while its potential upside is 10.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Oragenics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Oragenics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.