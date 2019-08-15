Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oragenics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Oragenics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Risk & Volatility

Oragenics Inc.’s 1.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -2.8 beta.

Liquidity

Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. On the competitive side is, Akari Therapeutics Plc which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oragenics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 4.9% respectively. About 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend while Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Oragenics Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.