Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Comparison side by side

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 36.22 N/A -6.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Oragenics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Volatility & Risk

Oragenics Inc. has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s beta is 2.13 which is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

14.2 and 14.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. Its rival Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. Oragenics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Oragenics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $77, which is potential 74.37% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oragenics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 92.97%. Insiders held 1.5% of Oragenics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.