Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparing side by side

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oragenics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of Oragenics Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. was more bearish than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.