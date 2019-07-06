Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Contrasting side by side

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates Oragenics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. are 18.8 and 18.8 respectively. Its competitor scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Oragenics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oragenics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 77.4%. About 0.9% of Oragenics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22% scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. was more bearish than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.