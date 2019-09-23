Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 20 1.62 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oragenics Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Risk and Volatility

Oragenics Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.52. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s beta is 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Oragenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 and a Quick Ratio of 14.2. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares and 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. About 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. was less bearish than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Oragenics Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.