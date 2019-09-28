Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparison side by side

Both Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. N/A 0.00 41.79M -1.05 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 6 0.00 2.49M -11.32 0.00

Demonstrates Oragenics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oragenics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 8,973,588,146.88% -119.1% -67.6% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 44,796,257.98% -44.6% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

Oragenics Inc.’s current beta is 1.52 and it happens to be 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 2.42 beta is the reason why it is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oragenics Inc. is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.2. The Current Ratio of rival PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Oragenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oragenics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 28.3%. About 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. has -47.59% weaker performance while PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Oragenics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.