Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Contrasting side by side

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Oragenics Inc. and NuCana plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oragenics Inc. and NuCana plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NuCana plc are 15 and 15 respectively. NuCana plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oragenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Oragenics Inc. and NuCana plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, NuCana plc’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 120.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares and 38.7% of NuCana plc shares. 1.5% are Oragenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 15.36% are NuCana plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. was more bearish than NuCana plc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats Oragenics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.