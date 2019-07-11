Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2372.38 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates Oragenics Inc. and NantKwest Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Risk and Volatility

Oragenics Inc.’s 1.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 56.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. NantKwest Inc.’s 150.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oragenics Inc. is 18.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.8. The Current Ratio of rival NantKwest Inc. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.1. Oragenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oragenics Inc. and NantKwest Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 8.9%. Oragenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, NantKwest Inc. has 20.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22% NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45%

For the past year Oragenics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.