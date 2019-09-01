Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Comparison side by side

Since Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.60 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oragenics Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oragenics Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oragenics Inc. is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.2. The Current Ratio of rival Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Oragenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oragenics Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 79.4%. About 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Oragenics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.