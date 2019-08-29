Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Contrasting side by side

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oragenics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oragenics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility & Risk

Oragenics Inc.’s current beta is 1.52 and it happens to be 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.4 and 9.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Oragenics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $16.5, with potential upside of 1,322.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares and 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. has stronger performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.