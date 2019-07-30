Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oragenics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oragenics Inc. is 18.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.8. The Current Ratio of rival Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.7. Oragenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Oragenics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus price target and a 75.92% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of Oragenics Inc. shares and 48.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. has -43.22% weaker performance while Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 8.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.