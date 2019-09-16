Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oragenics Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Its competitor Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 and its Quick Ratio is 30.5. Genprex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oragenics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oragenics Inc. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 13.1% respectively. 1.5% are Oragenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. was more bearish than Genprex Inc.

Summary

Genprex Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.