Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Comparing side by side

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.83 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oragenics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility and Risk

Oragenics Inc. has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.6 beta and it is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. On the competitive side is, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Oragenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. was more bearish than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.