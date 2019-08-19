Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 30.95 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oragenics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Oragenics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Risk and Volatility

Oragenics Inc. has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Compugen Ltd.’s beta is 2.62 which is 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oragenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 and a Quick Ratio of 14.2. Competitively, Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oragenics Inc. and Compugen Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 24.3%. Insiders owned 1.5% of Oragenics Inc. shares. Competitively, Compugen Ltd. has 12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. has -47.59% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats Oragenics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.