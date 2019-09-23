Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Demonstrates Oragenics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Oragenics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Volatility and Risk

Oragenics Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.52 beta. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Its competitor Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Oragenics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oragenics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is $8.5, which is potential 257.14% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares and 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. Oragenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Oragenics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.