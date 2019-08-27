Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Comparison side by side

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Demonstrates Oragenics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oragenics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

Oragenics Inc.’s current beta is 1.52 and it happens to be 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Oragenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 and a Quick Ratio of 14.2. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oragenics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 61.2% respectively. About 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend while Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.