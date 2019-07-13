Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oragenics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oragenics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. is 18.8 while its Current Ratio is 18.8. Meanwhile, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Oragenics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the average target price of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is $79.17, which is potential 86.19% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of Oragenics Inc. shares and 87.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. About 0.9% of Oragenics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend while Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.