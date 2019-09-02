Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Comparison side by side

Both Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oragenics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Risk & Volatility

Oragenics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.52 beta. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oragenics Inc. is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.2. The Current Ratio of rival Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Oragenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oragenics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 17.6%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Oragenics Inc.

Summary

Oragenics Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.