Oraclecorp (ORCL) Market Value Rose While Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Lowered Its Stake; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Stock Rose, Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Raised Holding

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Oraclecorp (ORCL) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 74,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 632,532 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.97M, down from 707,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Oraclecorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 4.31 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 11,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,102 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.53 million, up from 196,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $344.62. About 67,418 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 4,207 shares. Shelton Capital Management stated it has 482 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,891 shares. Aqr Management holds 0.09% or 309,685 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 83,506 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group holds 91,343 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc holds 3,103 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 82,397 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Incorporated stated it has 67 shares or 0% of all its holdings. City Holding has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Parametric Port Associates Lc holds 72,067 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 5,354 shares. Catalyst Advsrs owns 500 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. $1.15M worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) was sold by Wehmann James M. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.15M was sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot. Scadina Mark R had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.32M on Wednesday, February 6. Leonard Michael S had sold 2,000 shares worth $470,767 on Friday, February 8.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 30,380 shares to 756,065 shares, valued at $21.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 223,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,458 shares, and cut its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Statestcorp (NYSE:STT) by 7,381 shares to 91,911 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) by 11,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Fplgrpinc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.01M were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Benin Management has invested 0.32% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Natl Trust holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 153,806 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 112,451 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc owns 7,910 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Td Asset Management owns 3.58 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Associates LP invested in 48,445 shares. Sather Group holds 2.07% or 190,037 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Co invested in 21,554 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Moreover, Raymond James has 0.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 524,517 shares. Finemark Retail Bank Trust has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 98,417 are held by Willingdon Wealth. 24,269 were accumulated by National Bank Of Hawaii. Lourd Capital Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,765 shares.

