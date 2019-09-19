Oraclecorp (ORCL) Holder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $2.23 Million; As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Market Value Rose, Savant Capital Has Lowered by $516,180 Its Stake

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 84,908 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, down from 88,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 1.08M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Montreal Hotel to Private Investor; 20/03/2018 – lnterval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Capital Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott International Property; 04/05/2018 – JW MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS – TO OPEN JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA IN MALDIVES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Marriott’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Positive; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Oraclecorp (ORCL) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 39,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 592,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.77M, down from 632,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Oraclecorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 12.78M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1,280 shares. Blair William And Com Il stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.33% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Twin Tree Limited Partnership reported 6,268 shares. 9,273 were accumulated by Ledyard National Bank. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Advsr Asset holds 1,313 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boltwood Capital, a California-based fund reported 1,700 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 87,830 shares. Central Bankshares And Tru holds 4,766 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 14,165 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 443,177 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Tompkins Fincl Corp owns 7,103 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 105,530 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 3.49 million shares.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.03M for 21.59 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $709.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,588 shares to 235,937 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 58,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 11,837 were reported by Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Bkd Wealth Advsr Llc accumulated 14,345 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 608,328 are owned by South Dakota Investment Council. Cipher Capital LP has 38,409 shares. Moreover, Aspen Investment Management has 0.3% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,097 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,867 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 255,416 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Academy Cap Mgmt Inc Tx has invested 4.46% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Independent Franchise Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 8.20M shares for 4.81% of their portfolio. The New York-based Epoch Inv Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 5,554 shares. Moreover, Ruggie Group has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 74 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd reported 2,331 shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globalpay (NYSE:GPN) by 23,768 shares to 37,488 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regencycent (NYSE:REG) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Disneywaltco (NYSE:DIS).