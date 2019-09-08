Oracle Systems (ORCL) Holder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Cut Its Position by $703,310; Ufp Technologies (UFPT) Shareholder Argent Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $418,100 as Share Value Rose

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc. (UFPT) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.74% . The institutional investor held 88,697 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, down from 99,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ufp Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6,650 shares traded. UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has risen 35.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPT News: 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR $0.24; 20/04/2018 – DJ UFP Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPT); 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 09/05/2018 – UFP HIRED MARK BRODIE AS HEAD OF EUROPEAN EXECUTION; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $42.9 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q EPS 24c; 16/03/2018 Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Systems (ORCL) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 13,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 286,892 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41M, down from 300,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.48M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 374,279 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $18.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 4,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Foundation Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 12,390 shares. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Company invested in 26.71 million shares or 2.58% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers reported 2.77M shares. Moreover, Farmers Bancorporation has 0.2% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,961 shares. Wade G W And Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 6.99 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 110,935 shares. First Bank Sioux Falls invested in 8,933 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh stated it has 2.45 million shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 63,782 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.62% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 520,292 shares. Haverford Fincl has invested 2.68% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold UFPT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.95 million shares or 1.35% more from 4.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) for 70,594 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 12,286 shares. Federated Pa owns 0% invested in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) for 29,156 shares. Thb Asset Management reported 331,648 shares stake. Citigroup owns 1,584 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 6,898 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 12,433 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Management Incorporated owns 700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 1,702 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has 5,630 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd has invested 0.02% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Blackrock holds 358,039 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co has 0% invested in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) for 6,266 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 68,612 shares to 5.03M shares, valued at $100.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructur by 34,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN).

