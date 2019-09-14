Oracle Systems Corp. (ORCL) Market Value Rose While Bowling Portfolio Management Has Raised Position; Oppenheimer Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) as Valuation Rose

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp. (ORCL) by 254.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 83,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 116,736 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65 million, up from 32,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40M shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 35,079 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.48 million, down from 36,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $219.5. About 631,080 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.98 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 15,584 shares to 685,634 shares, valued at $35.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 7,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,884 were accumulated by Tompkins Corporation. New York-based Glob Thematic Partners Ltd Co has invested 1.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.4% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Peoples Fincl Svcs Corp invested 0.64% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Maverick Capital owns 31,060 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc has 3,982 shares. California-based Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Manufacturers Life Com The owns 6.70 million shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Indiana-based Monarch Capital has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.37% or 713,567 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 81,799 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Fort Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wasatch Advsr reported 0.04% stake. 23,159 are owned by Duncker Streett.

