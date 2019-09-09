Oracle (Put) (ORCL) Shareholder 683 Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; Eaton Vance Management Boosted Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Holding

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (Put) (ORCL) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 11.52M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Brazilian Footwear Retailer Paquetá Shoes Creates Competitive Differentiation with Inventory Insights

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 17,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 113,235 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 95,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 757,667 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 25; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF; 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q EPS 99c; 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 100,334 shares to 5.53M shares, valued at $460.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 27,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,029 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.32M are held by Madison Inv. 894 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs. Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 462,600 shares. Bb&T Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 44,918 shares. 14,750 are owned by Daiwa Secs Gp. Natixis reported 187,898 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group accumulated 42,580 shares. Atria Invs Ltd stated it has 10,256 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated reported 41,423 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp reported 569,645 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 504 shares. Regions has invested 0% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 4,989 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 113,235 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc holds 0.14% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) or 4.92M shares.

