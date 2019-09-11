Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose While Valley National Advisers Trimmed Its Position; As Landec (LNDC) Stock Price Rose, Wynnefield Capital Increased by $634,800 Its Holding

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.32M market cap company. The stock increased 4.48% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $12.12. About 98,084 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 88.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 15,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2,114 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114,000, down from 17,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 9.92 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $629,300 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res has invested 0.02% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Moreover, Foundry Prtn Lc has 0.11% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 232,920 shares. 353,525 were accumulated by John G Ullman & Inc. Moreover, Palouse Capital Management has 0.09% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). 8,073 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 59,219 shares. Tompkins holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 300 shares. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). State Street has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 563,625 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 30,300 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc owns 145,637 shares. Carroll Fin Associates Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 200 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 274,219 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 633 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F by 17,908 shares to 294,653 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Lc owns 63,782 shares. 120,857 were reported by Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Com. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 25,221 shares. Agf Invs invested in 0.21% or 345,628 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.02% or 5,882 shares. Prudential reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Steinberg Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.91% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Everence Cap Management Inc has invested 0.59% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cambridge Advsr has 29,128 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Scott And Selber, a Texas-based fund reported 12,188 shares. Jcic Asset owns 835 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Co has 0.14% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested in 1.85M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 134,500 shares.

