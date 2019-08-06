Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose While Salem Investment Counselors Lifted Position by $876,945; As Biogen (BIIB) Share Value Rose, Sector Gamma As Has Lifted Its Holding by $27.64 Million

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 353.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 117,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 150,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.50M, up from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $7.06 during the last trading session, reaching $235.21. About 1.33M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 162.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 17,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 27,762 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 10,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 15.66M shares traded or 9.05% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiagen Nv by 10,416 shares to 396,990 shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 43,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,635 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

