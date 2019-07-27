Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose While Private Bank & Trust Co Decreased Its Position; Ionic Capital Management Trimmed Its Anglogold Ashanti LTD (Call) (AU) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (AU) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 23,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 82,200 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 1.80 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 30.25% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – SUPPORTS RANDGOLD RESOURCES, PARTNER AND OPERATOR IN KIBALI JOINT VENTURE; 16/04/2018 – Vedanta turns to AngloGold for new chief executive; 13/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice Of Beneficial Interest In Anglogold Ashanti Securities; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Intends to Appoint New CEO Before Mr. Venkatakrishnan’s Departure; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – “SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FACE A MULTIPLICITY OF CHALLENGES”; 29/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Mining Industry Submits Code Proposal To Drc Government; 16/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Results Of The 74th Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gold Production Falls Slightly; Backs Guidance; 03/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – WELCOMES SETTLEMENT OF SILICOSIS AND TB CLASS ACTION WHICH REPRESENTS FAIR OUTCOME FOR CLAIMANTS AND SUSTAINABLE OUTCOME FOR COMPANIES

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 6,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,211 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 40,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

