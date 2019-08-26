Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose While Fil LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $73.51 Million; First Dallas Securities Holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (TPL) Has Lowered by $1.00 Million

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (TPL) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 1,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 21,941 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.98 million, down from 23,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $26.51 during the last trading session, reaching $633.64. About 10,689 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 1.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 15.28M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820.60 million, down from 16.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 11.37 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 17.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 242,675 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $252.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 300,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL).

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land to explore C-corporation – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dissident Shareholders of Texas Pacific Land Trust Reveal Their Apparent Goal: Seizing Control of TPL Without Paying a Control Premium – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Pacific Land Trust: Review Of The Quarter And Ruminations About The Future – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Investor Group Responds To Texas Pacific Land’s Formation Of “Conversion Exploration Committee” – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Land: What I Learned Wintering In Florida – ‘Sanibel Stoop,’ ‘Marco Midnight,’ And ‘Trustee For Life’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 111,958 shares to 304,706 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 24,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).