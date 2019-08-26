Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose While Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Decreased by $1.26 Million Its Position; Granite Investment Partners Maintains Holding in Neenah (NP)

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 426,590 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.91M, down from 450,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 4.66M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Neenah Inc (NP) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 43,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 235,385 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.15M, up from 191,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Neenah Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.25. About 42,046 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c

More notable recent Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CannTrust Announces Anticipated Late Filing of Financial Statements and Proposed Management Cease Trade Order – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CannTrust Announces Receipt of Management Cease Trade Order and Provides Interim Update – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Income Investors Look At Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Record Stock Buybacks Fueled by Debt and Cash – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.